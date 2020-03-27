Building Resistance to Covid-19

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- Viral tests miss up to 30 % of the persons with the corona virus. As persons with the corona virus are walking among us, it is important to build up our immunity and minimize any damage that might be caused by exposure . In this podcast, steps to avoid and minimize illness from COVID -19 and other viruses are discussed. Let's take steps to build our health to maximize our immunity and resistance to the corona virus and other medical conditions.



Interviewed is Bill Code, MD who cured the symptoms of his multiple sclerosis and is the author of several books including Who is in control of your Multiple Sclerosis: Pieces of the MS Recovery Puzzles -Winning the Pain Game and - Youth Renewed a Common Sense Approach to Vibrant Healing at any age