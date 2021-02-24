Building Services Careers Throughout the USA

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Building services engineering ensures that buildings are fit for purpose and provide a safe and comfortable environment for the people they house. But simply, Julia Evans, CEO of the Building Services Research and Information Association (BSRIA), states that: "Architects can design the most beautiful or complex building, but without building services being introduced effectively it's not going to work." Building services engineers also work tirelessly to create a more sustainable environment by designing buildings that reduce energy consumption. According to the US Department for Energy running HVAC - heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - consumes around 60% of all energy use. Thanks to recent pressures supporting environmental demand the smart thermostat market is flourishing within building services and is predicted to reach an incredible value of $4.07bn by 2024.



As the leading specialist recruitment agency for the building services and infrastructure in the US, LVI Associates designs and delivers a range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that take into account local needs, as well as huge global projects. The firm's team of expert consultants work with the most up to date recruitment technology and engage in constant ongoing training to keep service standards high. As well as the knowledge and insight that comes from being US based for years, LVI Associates is also part of the Phaidon International Group, which is the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies. As we head towards March 2021, LVI Associates believe the industry will continue to play a key role in building the future of the modern world – and that building services engineers will continue to be in high demand. Current roles available throughout the US with the firm include; Roadway Engineer, Director of Construction – Wind, Sr Manager, Solar Operations, Electrical Superintendent HV, Forensic Structural Engineer, Senior Highway Design Engineer, Senior Director - Valuation and Forensic Services to name just a few.



LVI Associates has an acute understanding of just how crucial building services and infrastructure is and how important engineering careers are, both to the individuals who make them and the organisations where these people work. There is also the wider consideration that this industry has the potential to make a real difference to the lives of everyday people, whether that's through the construction of more energy efficient transport networks or ensuring a clean supply of water for everyone. No matter what it's essential that infrastructure continues to evolve and develop and that means ensuring that the right connections are made between the people in this industry and the organisations that shape it. Salaries for the sector overall have also increased on average by 3.5% according to the latest numbers published by the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE).



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at LVI Associates. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates USA

LVI Associates USA is focused on creating strong links between the right candidates and businesses to enable the infrastructure sector to continue to develop and grow no matter what the current climate.