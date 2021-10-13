Building Services Jobs and the Green Buildings Revolution

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2021 -- 'Green buildings' has become a bona fide buzzword over the past year as the drive towards sustainable construction and building services continues to gather momentum. The ethos behind green buildings is to help reduce carbon emissions and also minimise operating costs so there is a dual benefit for all those areas where this becomes the dominant approach. In Singapore, investment in green buildings has been increasing and the city has arguably been leading the way in sustainable development for some time. This is particularly important, as some research estimates that buildings are responsible for around 90% of total electricity consumption and 60% of carbon emissions every year. The greener buildings are, the more effective decarbonisation can be. The construction sector has been fundamental to the climate action plan designed to help reduce carbon intensity by up to 36% by 2030 and green buildings - those in existence now and those yet to be built - are going to have a major role to play in making that happen.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at LVI Associates. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About LVI Associates Singapore

LVI Associates Singapore is the leading specialist recruitment agency for the infrastructure sector. Reimagining recruitment for this fast moving and innovative industry has enabled the firm to bring together the brightest talent and key enterprises to help continue to drive the sector forward.