Building Thermal Insulation Market Projections to 2025 by Leading Players: BASF, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Owens Corning, Johns Manville, GAF, CertainTeed

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings along with growing energy consumption worldwide is projected to bolster building thermal insulation market size. Increasing implementation of sustainable technologies to tackle climate change and reduce greenhouse emissions are complementing the product's adoption. Moreover, rising customer awareness about the benefits of lowering carbon emission is estimated to accelerate the deployment of building thermal insulation by 2025.



Extensive features like maintaining indoor temperature disregards to outside climate conditions, use of lesser energy to provide adequate temperature and comfort, and prevention of roof deck cracking would impel product significance.



Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1755



Mentioned below is a brief overview of the key trends influencing global building thermal insulation market share:



Increasing deployment of thermal padding products in the residential sector



Rise in purchasing power and increasing awareness regarding positive impacts of curbing carbon emissions and saving energy have propelled the acceptance of building thermal insulation across the residential sector over the years. Thermal padding products are observing high deployment owing to consistent focus on avoiding the flow of heat from one side of insulation to other side of the building.



Renovation activities and delivery of better thermal padding should positively impel the building thermal insulation market outlook over the forthcoming timespan. Based on the aforementioned factors, the residential segment is projected to hold more than 56% industry share through 2025.



Growing demand for stone and glass wool insulation



With reference to material segment, the market for building thermal insulation observes immense demand for stone wool and glass wool insulations. The segment accounted for about 50% volume share in 2018. Positive application outlook due to heavy compression strength and thermal conductivity would add up to segment share over the coming years.



These materials are extensively used as insulating materials in the commercial and industrial sectors due to their non-flammable nature. In addition, stone wool and glass wool have excellent resistant characteristics that are positively impelling their use in various applications.



Sizable demand across Asia Pacific



Rapid expansion activities in the industrial and construction sector is slated to augment Asia Pacific building thermal insulation market size. Estimates claim that the regional market is projected to observe substantial expansion of more than 6% through 2025.



Increasing demand for renovation of convenience stores, grocery shops, and shopping malls have ascribed to the rising deployment of the product across Asia Pacific. Moreover, market players are consistently funding in research and development activities to create extruded polystyrene padding for cavity wall, and wall furring, thereby driving segment size.



Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/building-thermal-insulation-market



The competitive landscape of the global building thermal insulation market is inclusive of players such as Atlas Roofing Corporation, Owens Corning Corporation, Paroc Group, Cellofoam North America, Rockwell International, Johns Manville, Huntsman, Guardian, and BASF among others.



Major market players are increasingly adopting strategies like acquisitions, collaborations, product launches and investments to set themselves ahead of the competition. Taking February 2020 for instance, Paroc Group, Eko Expert, and Lassila & Tikanoja collaborated to develop REWOOL, a system that recycles stone wool.



About DEC Research:

DecResearch.com, powered by Global Market Insights, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed 'Table of Contents' for reports being regularly published by GMI.