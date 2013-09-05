Building Your Financial Future Even to the Point of Giving; Compelling New Book Urges Readers to Allow God to Direct Their Finances

Bellwood, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Bellwood, IL – While the critics tell America that the economy is in recovery, families from coast to coast still struggle with tight purse strings and diminishing financial resources. However, a potentially life-changing new book by Angela Underwood can help anyone improve their financial situation to the point that they are able to direct their resources to the benefit of others.



‘Building Your Financial Future Even To The Point Of Giving: God’s Purpose for us in Reaching our Ultimate Goal’ is unlike any other financial planning book on the market. Uniquely fusing solid financial advice with the importance of incorporating faith, Underwood has hit on a winning formula that could reverse debt and poor money management for good.



Synopsis:



This book is written out of a passion to help you understand your current and future financial needs. The word of God says ‘My people are destroyed for lack of Knowledge’ (Hosea 4:6a). I know that I was created by God, for the purpose to do His will and to magnify His glorious Kingdom.



My purpose here is to share with you God’s promises to you as you trust Him in your finances. There is a lot that we think we know when it comes to finances. We know that we have to pay bills each month, and that we work to receive a pay check and so forth. But what we truly need to know and understand is that God created all of us for His purpose. God wants us to be able to enjoy His creation and to allow us to experience His unsearchable pleasures that we receive when we are able to obey His commands. As we increase in our finances, we must be willing to give. Giving brings about the feeling of satisfaction and a glorious sense of peace.



Giving fills us with a sense of being needed in this world. Without giving, we will never be able to experience this type of peace. As you read this book to improve in your finances, you will come to understand that God’s purpose for us is to do His will and to obey His un-altering word.



As the author explains, there’s no excuse for not planning when it comes to finances.



“People need to know and understand how important it is to have a financial plan; a financial plan is not only for the very wealthy, but it is for everyone. Access to an emergency fund and having the ability to get out and stay out of debt is vitally important,” says Underwood, who has worked in the financial industry for almost three decades.



Continuing, “We should also be in a position where we can help others. Controlling spending and being a good steward over those things that you have been put in charge of is an important responsibility that can literally change the life of those around you.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



For example, one reader commented, “Once, I read about Tithing as an investment in ‘Building Your Financial Future Even to the Point of Giving’ I looked over my life, especially my finances. I was like WOW! Tithing is an investment that I did not think of as an investment. Tithing is my best investment. Does not matter if the Market is up or down, the book really help me to see that Tithing in God's market always gives a high return.”



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Building Your Financial Future Even To The Point Of Giving: God’s Purpose for us in Reaching our Ultimate Goal’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1cC2WZ8.



For more information, visit: http://fingive.com



About Angela Underwood

Angela Underwood has worked in the financial industry for over 28 years. Angela holds a degree in Business Management from DePaul University and has also completed educational requirements for becoming a Certified Financial Planner. Angela is a Sunday School Teacher at Mt. Sinai M.B. Church, (Rev. Dr. William R. Lott Sr.). She also serves on staff for the Uncommon Woman Ministry (UWM) as well as serves as assistant treasurer for the Midwest Baptist Convention. Angela has dedicated her life in helping and serving others. She is a mentor and also serves as a volunteer for various not-for-profit organizations.