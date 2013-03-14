BuildWithPlans.com Adds 15 Free Pergola Plans for 2013

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- BuildWithPlans.com, is a creation from the mind of Jason G. Cardell. An experienced and passionate woodworker. The site that was created in 2011, was intended for the use of woodworking hobbyists all over the world. In fact there is not another site available, with such an expansive inventory, of woodworking hobbyist, and it just got bigger!



For this upcoming spring 2013, Jason has added 15 new and free pergola plans to the site. The overall concept of the plans and existing plans on the site, is to find woodworking plans with ease and loaded with all necessary information. In fact, Jason built the site with that direct intention. In the search for plans for himself and colleagues, what Jason found was little or no resources, in one place. So for the "newbie" woodworker or the experienced, to search the internet was time consuming and very difficult. This all changed in 2011.



Woodworking: a site, a community that should be a place for everyone. Anyone with any background should be able to come to one location, find the project they are looking for, plans, materials, and expectations. That is precisely what BuildWithPlans.com is all about. Plans are categorized and labeled in alphabetical order. Plus they are added to the proper category when discovered!



The majority of these plans are for the wood projects. From large projects such as garden sheds and gazebos. Plus all the smaller plans such as birdhouses and feeders. Of course, there is also everything in between. Woodworking projects that will appeal to every skill level that visits the site. The best part is, they are free and complete. The single source concept.



2013 will be a massive year for the "DIY'er" (Do It Yourselfer). www.buildwithplans.com will be the undisputed leader in the area of woodworking. With 15 new and free pergola plans being added to the site, your next project is right in front of you. Spring is here, it's time to get to work.



