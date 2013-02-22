BuildWithPlans.com Adds 15 Free Picnic Table Plans for Spring

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- BuildWithPlans.com – An online source of plans for outdoor and indoor woodworking projects, has added 15 free picnic table plans to use for the upcoming spring. The new additions include plans for traditional picnic tables, round, classic, pedestal, hexagonal picnic tables and more. While the site is providing plans on various styles of picnic tables, there are also many other resources for different outdoor projects.



"If you have never built anything before", said site owner, Jason G. Cardell, "don't let that stop you, the projects are suited for beginner and professional builders". These DIY building projects featured on the website include the lists of materials you will need, instructions, and detailed illustrations. Anyone building a particular type of picnic table will have all the information they need to properly, efficiently, and safely build it.



The website has been updated to reflect consumer needs for the upcoming spring. For the outdoors category you will find plans for picnic tables and other projects such as benches, bird houses, bridges, decks, gazebos, and greenhouses. Users can also find plans for patio chairs and tables, while shed, tree house, and dog house plans are provided in detailed formats. Before plans are added to the site, they are reviewed for quality, this makes finding woodworking projects easy for anybody looking for quality plans.



All woodworking plans on the site are listed in alphabetical order in their respective categories. Users can therefore easily find what they are looking for, or locate a plan they may have seen before. A total of 200 free plans, all ideal for outdoor projects, are featured on the site. The overall design of BuildWithPlans.com is to make finding high-quality woodworking plans easier, as resources have historically been scattered throughout the Internet with uncertainty as to quality.



To find the perfect picnic table plans and to get started on your next outdoor project in time for spring, visit http://www.buildwithplans.com



About BuildWithPlans.com

BuildWithPlans.com was created in 2011 by Jason G. Cardell, an experienced woodworker. The website now features over 200 free plans for outdoor projects, including 15 new ones specifically for picnic tables, labeled in alphabetical order.



Company: BuildWithPlans.com

Location: Sacramento, California

Contact: http://www.buildwithplans.com/contact.htm

Website: http://www.buildwithplans.com