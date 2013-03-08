BuildWithPlans.com Adds More Shed Plans in Time for Spring Cleanup

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- The owners of BuildWithPlans.com have been busy adding outdoor projects for the coming spring. And to the list they have updated and added more plans for sheds. "If you want to build your own shed" said website owner Jason G Cardell, "the plans listed here http://buildwithplans.com/shed.htm will guide you and make this project possible even for first time builders. All these plans listed on the site are free. Many of these plans will be in PDF format; they can be saved to your computer and printed out. As of now there are over 200 plans to build outdoor projects.



Jason an experienced woodworker reviews the plans for accuracy and adds them to the site. Visitors are also welcomed to send in their plans to be added to the list. Most of the plans are simple to understand, with step-by-step details. The plans also contain a material list. For the outdoor category you will find projects for dog houses, greenhouses, chicken coops, pergolas, arbor plans, and many more.



The website has a nice simple design. Navigating and locating the projects is quite easy. All the categories are in alphabetical order. "The website is always being updated with new plans" says Cardell "If you're a woodworker, or enjoy building your own outdoor furniture check out our site. All these plans are free, with over 200 projects for the outdoors." If you would like to know more about these projects, and prepare your home for this upcoming spring visit Build With Plans.



About Jason G. Cardell

Jason G. Cardell, an experienced woodworker started http://buildwithplans.com back in 2011. The site has been growing slowly over the years. It now features over 200 free plans to build outdoor projects. Recently more shed plans were added just in time for spring cleanup.



Company: BuildWithPlans.com

Location: Sacramento, California

Contact: http://buildwithplans.com/contact.htm

Website: http://buildwithplans.com/