BuildWithPlans.com Provides the Best Hand Crafted Bird Houses

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- BuildWithPlans.com is your leading online provider of hand crafted bird house plans. The site has just added 15 free bird house plans that include a material list and detailed step-by-step instructions. The bird houses range in complexity from beginning woodworkers to professional designs.



The site has a wide variety of bird house designs from your basic bird house, bluebird houses, nesting shelves, purple martin bird houses, wren bird houses, and much more. The designs can be your inspiration for a custom creation, or used as a step-by-step guide to completing the bird house pictured in the plan.



“Wood working is a medium that will never go out of style. Your woodworking projects are easily customizable by applying different finishes like stains and paint and by working with different types of wood. Nothing compares to the feeling of hand crafting your own wood worked project. If you are new to woodworking our bird house plans are the perfect project for beginners.” Jason G. Cardell BuildWithPlans.com Creator



Adding a bird house to your yard can provide you with a multitude of benefits. Many birds aid in pollination, help control insects and bugs, allow you to enjoy more of your local wildlife, and bird houses add a nice decorative touch to your landscaping.



