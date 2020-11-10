New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- The Global Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market is valued at USD 13.75 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 22.19 billion by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% between 2020 and 2027.In the modern world, consumers expect their kitchen space to be hassle-free and more efficient. Modern kitchen appliances are becoming smarter with the advent of technological elements adopted into these appliances. Even the households in developing countries are coming featured with modular kitchens. Built-in kitchen appliances are permanently installed inside the kitchen space.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Built-in Kitchen Appliances market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Built-in Kitchen Appliances industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co., Ltd, Elica Corporation, Vatti Corporation Limited, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, Electrolux Group, Haier Inc., The Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Gorenje Group, Arcelik AS, GD Midea Holding, Guangdong Vanward Group Co Ltd, MacroGrace Interiors, and Esalba A.S.



The Built-in Kitchen Appliances industry is segmented into:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Built-in Cooktops/Hobs

Built-in Range Hoods

Built-in Oven

Built-in Microwave

Built-in Dishwasher

Built-in Refrigerators

Others



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)



Residential

Commercial



Regional Outlook of Built-in Kitchen Appliances Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Built-in Kitchen Appliances market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



