BUJU BANTON BOOM BYE BYE - Reggae Artist Reincarnation of It

Mountain View, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Upcoming Reggae Rising Star Daddy T speak his mind about gay & lesbian. The song is not speaking about killing gays. No this song is a hardcore Dancehall rebirth version of it.



We interview Daddy T, and we ask him what did he think about gay's now legal to get married,the artist reply it's a free world it's a free country everybody can do what they want, so in my song i did not sing about killing gay's or bashing them, i just say how i feel about the issue i don't like it and we all know its not right two man can not have baby and two woman can not have baby.



You need a man & a woman for a child to enter this world. When I recorded my song i was thinking of Buju Banton boom bye bye and what they did to him,so I had to speak out on how I feel. The new song is called Sodom and Gomorrah to be release by Bashy Wave Music. Deejays all over the world will be playing this song.



For more information visit



Web Url: http://www.hipeteam.com/



Video Link: http://www.youtube.com/user/DaddyTVEVO



Twitter: https://twitter.com/bashywavemusic



Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/user/Bashywavemusic