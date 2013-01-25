Bulgaria Beer Market Insights 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Beverages research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
A detailed market research report on the Bulgaria beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises of high level market research data on the Bulgaria beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Though more stable than most EU countries the Bulgarian economy is yet to begin its recovery. However, macroeconomic indicators showed some improvement with GDP growing by 1.7% in 2011 compared with0.4% in 2010; inflation falling and exports significantly growing; unemployment rose slightly to 11.2% while the share of active age population declined marginally to 66%. Consumers as well as companies are still burdened by high levels of debt, although partly helped by the rise in personal bank savings, as consumers prepared for an uncertain future which additionally limits consumption.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
With many businesses switching operations to export due to falling domestic consumption, they continue to rely even more than before on low labor costs as a means to increase competitiveness. With consumption levels low but now stable, companies operating domestically have acquired confidence and begun investing and expanding operations. Brewers have been no exception with all leading companies adapting portfolios and streamlining manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Bulgaria Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Bulgaria Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011 plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bolyarka -VT d, Brewinvest, Bulbrew, Carlsberg Bulgaria, Kamenitza, Lomsko
