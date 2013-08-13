Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bulgaria Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Bulgaria beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Bulgaria beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Economic growth above EU average gives country a positive future outlook



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Top three brands in market place still hold dominance in market place



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Bulgaria Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Bulgaria Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

International companies dominant in the Bulgarian beer market



Despite modern trade growth traditional trade holds majority of volumes



The small domestic brewers capitalized from high marketing investment in the budget segment.



Beer mix volumes have helped the category to grow



Private Label registered growth volumes due to the higher share of such offerings in discount retail chains.



Key Highlights

Molson Coors Brewing Company (having acquired StarBev) and Heineken increased their lead on Carlsberg Group last year, with their local operators (Kamenitza and Brew invest) growing to shares of 32% and 30% respectively, from 29% and 28%.



Local brewer Boliarka is showing aspirations to be an important factor on the market as it expanded by over 20% (including PL contracts) in 2012



The discount price segment halted its growth in 2012 as the leading brewers put serious effort into expanding their mainstream and premium volumes into all distribution channels.



Top three brewers hold 80% of market combined



Companies Mentioned



Bolyarka -VT d, Brew invest, Bulbrew, Carlsberg Bulgaria, Kamenitza, Lomsko, Britos ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139538/bulgaria-beer-market-insights-2013.html