"Bulgaria Defence & Security Report Q1 2014" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Defense market report from Business Monitor International: "Bulgaria Defence & Security Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Bulgaria is in the midst of a major effort to modernise its Warsaw Pact-era armed forces to enable them to operate effectively in a NATO context. These efforts translate into an overarching programme of procurement for new platforms and capabilities, and also the extensive reform of the armed forces' personnel structures.
This includes making land forces formations available to support NATO operations around the world. Secondly, the report remarks on several initiatives that the government has embarked upon to streamline the size and geographical footprint of Bulgaria's armed forces.
Bulgaria in recent years has had an increasingly outward-looking posture as regards deploying its troops abroad. The country has supported a number of NATO missions, including the deployment of troops to Afghanistan. Nonetheless, a number of efforts are still to be made before the country's armed forces can perform significant combat operations.
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