Bulgaria Food & Drink Report Q4 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Bulgaria Food & Drink Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- We see little reason to change our pessimistic outlook for the Bulgarian consumer over the remainder of the year. We reiterate our 2012 private consumption growth forecast of 0.4%, with a 1.0% growth expected in 2013. In Q112, private consumption increased by a mere 1.0% year-on-year (y-o-y), dragged down by elevated unemployment and a harder-to-come-by consumer. In fact, retail sales remain in the negative territory, and we see little scope for a pickup in the coming months. In addition, declining house prices, which create a negative wealth effect and extremely low levels of consumer confidence.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2012 per capita food consumption growth: +1.54%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2016:+2.34%.
- 2012 alcoholic drinks sales growth: +2.99%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2016: +4.50%.
- 2012 soft drinks sales growth: +1.43%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2016: +3.83%.
- 2012 mass grocery retail sales growth: +2.08%; forecast compound annual growth rate to 2016: +4.61%.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Industry Trends
Bulgaria Working on Improving Production Standards: In June 2012, Bulgaria's Minister of Agriculture and Food, Miroslav Naydenov, was cited by local press as stating that the country had met European Commission requirements regarding the welfare of laying hens. The end of June was the deadline for compliance with the regulations. Bulgaria has around 122 poultry farms, with around 2.33mn hens. Authorities Promote Organic Farming: In August 2012, novinite.com reported that the country's State Agriculture Fund had approved projects worth in excess of BGN17.5mn. Some 14 bioproducers (including almond, cherry, plum, artichoke, and linden farmers) will benefit from the funds disbursed as part of the Measure 121 for the Modernization of Agricultural Holdings. The farmers have already invested in new plantations, with plans to growth lavender and hazelnuts also tabled.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Australia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Colombia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Greece Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Malaysia Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Germany Food & Drink Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Food & Drink Report Q4 2012