Bulgaria Food & Drink Report Q4 2013 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Bulgaria Food & Drink Report Q4 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- An economic slowdown continues to grip Bulgaria, and we retain our real GDP growth forecast of 0.5% for 2013. Household consumption is set to be the main driver of this minimal growth. This economic weakness has implications for spending on food and drink.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 food consumption growth: +2.3%; forecast compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017: +2.7%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales growth: +4.0%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +5.1%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales growth: +6.3%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +4.2%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth: +4.2%; forecast CAGR to 2017: +5.8%.
Key Industry Trends
Danone Bulgaria Targets Men Yoghurt Launch: In 2013, Danone's Bulgarian subsidiary introduced a series of dairy products targeted towards men. The company has said the new range has been created to suit men's tastes and daily eating habits. Danone Bulgaria said it carried out a number of studies before creating the new brand and found that men prefer eating dairy products with high-fat, natural ingredients and a thick consistency. The range, called Danone for MEN, comprises drinkable and spoonable yoghurts containing 5% fat and lactic acid.
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Flat Beer Sales Expected In 2013 In Bulgaria: In 2013, the country's Union of Brewers (UBB) announced that the Bulgarian beer market may fall short of the projected 1% increase in sales volumes for the year, citing cooler summer months. In 2012, nearly BGN70mn was invested by UBB members in the sector, while investment in the first six months of 2013 stood at more than BGN30mn. Much of the investment seen over the past few years has gone towards innovation, expansion of production and portfolio diversification.
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