Bulgaria Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013

Executive Summary
According to industry sources, the Bulgarian pharmaceuticals market has reached a standstill.
This is expected to continue throughout 2013, due to the decline in drug prices and the stagnant health
insurance fund budget. We expect that the market will post single-digit value increase, on account of
inflationary pressures and continued volume demand. Political uncertainty will also add to the negative
pressures affecting the wider healthcare market.
Headline Expenditure Projections
? Pharmaceuticals: BGN2.22bn (US$1.46bn) in 2012 to BGN2.31bn (US$1.58bn) in 2013; +3.8% in
local currency terms and +8.0% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast broadly in line with Q213
figures.
? Healthcare: BGN5.60bn (US$3.68bn) in 2012 to BGN5.77bn (US$3.94bn) in 2013; +3.0% in local
currency terms and +7.1% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast broadly in line with Q213 figures,
despite slight upward revision of historical figures.
