Bulgaria Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Report Q3 2013

Executive Summary

According to industry sources, the Bulgarian pharmaceuticals market has reached a standstill.

This is expected to continue throughout 2013, due to the decline in drug prices and the stagnant health

insurance fund budget. We expect that the market will post single-digit value increase, on account of

inflationary pressures and continued volume demand. Political uncertainty will also add to the negative

pressures affecting the wider healthcare market.

Headline Expenditure Projections

? Pharmaceuticals: BGN2.22bn (US$1.46bn) in 2012 to BGN2.31bn (US$1.58bn) in 2013; +3.8% in

local currency terms and +8.0% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast broadly in line with Q213

figures.

? Healthcare: BGN5.60bn (US$3.68bn) in 2012 to BGN5.77bn (US$3.94bn) in 2013; +3.0% in local

currency terms and +7.1% in US dollar terms. Local currency forecast broadly in line with Q213 figures,

despite slight upward revision of historical figures.



