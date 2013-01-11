Bulgaria Retail Report Q1 2013 - New Market Report Now Available

New Retailing research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- The Bulgarian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags up short-term concern about the impact on Bulgaria's economic outlook of a domestic banking sector highly exposed to peripheral eurozone banks.
The report looks at how best to maximise returns in the Bulgarian retail market while minimising investment risk. We also explore the impact of weakening demand from the eurozone on the Bulgarian consumer and on the ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term.
BMI also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Bulgarian retail sector as they seek to maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.
Bulgarian per capita consumer spending is forecast to increase by a modest 17% between 2013 and 2017, compared with a regional growth average of 33%. The country is eighth out of 10 in BMI's Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) retail risk/reward ratings, largely owing to its modest GDP per capita. However, 10th-placed Croatia's small population, lack of modern retail space and lengthy bureaucratic procedures mean Bulgaria is unlikely to move down the table over the forecast period.
Among all retail categories, consumer electronics will be the outperformer through to 2017 in growth terms, owing to relatively low household penetration rates for digital product groups such as notebook computers (30% CAGR projected) and LCD TV sets (17% CAGR). BMI forecasts a 20% increase in sales, from US$1.41bn in 2013 to US$1.70bn by 2016.
In the competitive arena, BMI sees upside potential in the influx of EU funds helping to boost spending on computers and drive information and social development.
