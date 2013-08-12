Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bulgaria Retail Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

The Bulgarian Retail Report examines the long-term potential of the local consumer market, but flags up

short-term concerns about the impact on Bulgaria's economic outlook of the government's return to its

multi-year fiscal consolidation drive, which has seen pensions and wages frozen and reductions in public

employment.

The report looks at how best to maximise returns in the Bulgarian retail market while minimising

investment risk. We also explore the impact of a possible serious deterioration in the sovereign debt crisis,

or a sovereign default or member exit in the worst-case scenario, on the Bulgarian consumer and on the

ability of producers and exporters to realise returns in the short term. BMI also analyses growth and risk

management strategies being employed by the leading players in the Bulgarian retail sector as they seek to

maximise the growth opportunities offered by the local market.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138971/bulgaria-retail-report-q3-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###