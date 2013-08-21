Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bulgaria Telecommunications Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

The Bulgarian market had a mixed 2012, with mobile subscriptions continuing to increase even

at penetration rates in excess of 165%, but monthly blended ARPU declined rapidly. We believe this pattern

was the result of aggressive promotional activities by operators to retain existing customers and attract new

ones. The pattern of subscription growth and price pressures is forecast to continue, driven by competition

and regulatory policies such as MTR reduction. However, this trend will be less pronounced than in 2012

as operators face up to the reality of having to maintain margins. Meanwhile, we remain upbeat about the

broadband sector, which we expect to benefit from strong investments, next generation access networks and

increasing take-up of internet-based services, such as IPTV.

Key data

? Mobile ARPU continued to fall in Q113 after declining by 25.3% in 2012, with the market share

weighted average falling to BGN10.3 in Q412. Price competition and cuts to mobile termination rates

were the most important factors contributing to this sharp fall.

? The mobile sector grew contracted by 67,000 subscriptions in Q113 as market leader Mobitel reported a

net loss of 172,000 subscriptions due to inactive subscription discounting.

? We revised our broadband market forecast in the Q4 2013 update, and now estimate a total of 1.9mn

broadband subscriptions at the end of 2012, up by 29.5% over the year.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139673/bulgaria-telecommunications-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###