Bulgarian Tours by Balkan Trails Introduce Travelers to the Best of Bulgaria

For the past four years, individuals interested in sightseeing in Bulgaria and Romania have consulted the experts of one tour company, Balkan Trails. The Balkan Trails tours are designed by Vlad and Zoe Trestian, natives of Bulgaria and Romania, and led by licensed, knowledgeable guides from the company’s team. The company offers guided day trips and multiple-day visits that spotlight interesting components, such as nature, history, art, cuisine, and the locals, of both countries.



“This area has always been at the crossroads between Central Europe and Byzantium,” said the Trestians. “Joining us on one of our Romania tours or Bulgaria tours will allow you to discover a unique culture and history.”



Recently, Balkan Trails announced their mission to disprove common myths about Bulgaria. Since Bulgaria is mostly unknown to western travelers—the country has been cut off from the rest of the world for half of the 20th century due to Communist rule—it is often portrayed as a country that has bad roads, is not safe to travel, and lacks interesting sights.



However, according to Balkan Trails, Bulgaria is much safer than many other European cities, including Barcelona and Madrid. Bulgaria also offers great sightseeing—many of which have made the UNESCO World Heritage List—such as the Rila Monastery, Madara Horseman, and the ancient town of Nessebar. The country also has a unique cuisine that includes fresh homemade yogurt and delicious salads. Travelers will also find the locals to be warm and welcoming.



Individuals interested in arranging private tours of Bulgaria are invited to contact Balkan Trails via telephone or email. The company offers four-, five-, and eight-night tours of Bulgaria, as well as day trips.



About Balkan Trails

Balkan Trails owners Zoe and Vlad Trestian started their career in the travel industry in the late ‘90s as guides and tour leaders. The decision to start their own company was made four years ago, and was born as a natural result of their experiences as tour leaders and guides, as well as the passion that they have for their countries. Balkan Trails’ tours are led by only carefully selected guides/drivers and are intended to bring visitors closer to the culture of the Balkans in all of its aspects, such as history, art, architecture, cuisine, stories, and the locals and everyday life. For more information, please visit http://www.balkantrails.com/bulgaria-tours