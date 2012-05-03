Bulk Beef Jerky Offers Big Savings for Bulk Orders

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2012 -- If you are a beef jerky fanatic you know that your local store has a limited supply of jerky along with a high price tag. Shopping with bulkbeefjerky.com allows you to save up to 40% when purchasing in bulk.



Bulk Beef Jerky was created by charismatic entrepreneur Petey G, to provide the world with big savings and selection when buying jerky in bulk. Traditional beef jerky, however, is only the beginning for this maverick jerky fanatic.



PeteyG’s infectious enthusiasm for the internet and jerky has given the world the opportunity to try Michigan made jerky. “When I built Bulk Beef Jerky, the most common thing I heard was ‘no, no, no’! Now, the business has doubled for the past 3 years. The success has enabled us to make bold choices, and expand our product line so the world can enjoy jerky like never before. “



Turkey Jerky, Venison, Elk and Buffalo are also available and the site also offers Hunter Sausages- naturally produced, smoked sausage from a wide variety of different swine with an even wider variety of smokes, glazes and flavors in the mix.



With so much jerky to choose from, it’s easy to see why bulk orders can lead to big savings. The site has demarcated many different jerky samplers, allowing you to try out the different types and see which ones you like the best, or buy them as a gift for an adventurous jerky enthusiast.



Anyone can receive a free bag of beef jerky by reading the Bulk Beef Jerky About Us page and signing up an account with Bulk Beef Jerky.



About Bulk Beef Jerky

BulkBeefJerky.com markets and distributes a wide variety of premium jerky's, exotic meat's and sausage's, seasoning's for meat, wild game meat's, fish and poultry, cures, jerky making equipment and other gourmet foods as well as BBJ's “Private Label” exclusive premium jerky. These products are hand selected and tested to provide all other jerky lover's with the best available product. For more information visit: http://www.bulkbeefjerky.com