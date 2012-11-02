Bulk Gemstones and Semi Precious Stones Parcel on Sale

Haryana, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- Whether it is a birthstone, a precious stone or a birthstone getting great deals on bulk purchases of such semi precious gemstones is quite a rarity. Being able to acquire them from a reliable source which doesn’t compromise on the quality of service or supply is even hard to find. A single wholesale who offers these unmounted gemstones is a certified semi precious gems manufacturer and supplier. As each gemstone or precious stone is taken from different sources, being able to buy from different sources isn’t a plausible option. A gemstone India wholesale supplier brings all these semi-precious to one platform and offers a bulk sale on parceled gemstones and semi-precious stones.



With a facility to ship across the world and treated as an authentic source of online jewelry and precious stone supplier, Bello Jewels Pvt. Ltd. supplies all natural gemstones at wholesale prices. The shipment is done to more than 19 countries including Canada and UK. So customers who wish to start their gem collection or create their own set of jewelry or even start their jewelry business can rely on this certified and authentic supplier. They even issue a laboratory certificate of authenticity with each parcel they deliver making it more transparent to the customer. As they value their customers’ choice and money they provide exemplary service in bulk mixed faceted gemstones. They ensure that all the products are shipped within 48 hours and customers who have shopped at Bello Jewels are always happy with the quality and the service that they receive.



Customers who aren’t sure of the lucky gem or their birth stone can also refer to the Birth chart view and choose the gems accordingly. Some of the other bulk gemstones that can be purchased at Bello Jewels are Emerald, Turquoise, Natural Lolite, Agate, Tiger’s eye, Rose Quartz, Blue sapphire and many more. The site is pretty comprehensive about the offers they extend to their customers and utmost transparency is maintained at all time. They even offer free worldwide shipping by express DHL/UPS/FedEx services and PayPal is accepted for a safe and secure shopping from India. To buy these parceled gemstones and semi-precious stones visit http://www.bellojewelsonline.com/loose-gemstone-wholesale-parcel-lot-s/1867.htm today!



