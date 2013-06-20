Bulk Material Handling Company Wins Innovation Award

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Rail-Veyor’s® Bulk Material Handling Solution for surface and underground applications earned the company this year’s Bell Canada Innovation Award. Rail-Veyor® was acknowledged as having successfully developed, commercialized and installed its material handling technology designed for the mining, aggregate and other bulk material handling industries.



“It’s an honour to be recognized by our peers in the community.” says Rail-Veyor’s President & CEO Ron Russ at the Bell Canada Excellence Awards. “It is rewarding to see the technology developed by the Rail-Veyor® team attract so much interest from so many industries world-wide,” adds Russ.



Rail-Veyor® provides a simple solution to handle complex industrial material haulage problems by offering the best of conveyors, truck haulage and heavy rail haulage in one complete package. Rail-Veyor® is an electrically powered series of 2-wheeled interconnected mini rail cars that can operate 24/7 and travel along a light rail track at speeds up to 8 m/s or 18 mph. The remote controlled Rail-Veyor® technology is comprised of simple components that allow continuous material haulage without diesel emissions and with significantly less capital and maintenance costs than other options. The simplicity, adaptability and its impressive financial returns make the Rail-Veyor® technology appealing to many industries.



“Rail-Veyor’s ability to maneuver through complex track geometries, transport across difficult topography and easily stop and start on gradients up to 20% caught my attention,” comments Rail-Veyor’s President & CEO, Ron Russ, a former railway CEO. “Besides the safety aspects of an un-manned system, its efficiency as an automated system with a small environmental footprint is something most bulk materials handling systems can’t touch.”



Pictured here from right to left are: Don Duval, CEO of Norcat, John McCall, Senior Mechanical Engineer , Rail-veyor®, Patrick Fantin, VP Technical Services, Rail-Veyor® and Sylvia Barnard, President of Cambrian College of Applied Arts & Sciences.



Vale, one of the world’s mining giants installed the Rail-Veyor system in Dec 2011 at its Copper Cliff 114 Ore Body and the system was operational by June 2012. According to Kate McLaughlin, a former Vale Engineer, the Rail-Veyor® technology doubled the mine’s advance rates and production rates.



“Lead time to production for any project is extremely critical for the ROI on the project. So if we can develop twice as fast as we currently do to bring an ore zone into production and reduce it from four years of pre capital expenditures to two, this has a huge impact on the returns on investments,” says Alex Henderson, General Manager, Underground Mine Technology, Vale



The Rail-Veyor® system, in an underground mining application, eliminates the need for underground infrastructure such as ore passes, crusher stations and large bins where accidents seem to occur. It enables mines to go deeper and easily transport far below the shaft within a small 8’x8’ or 2.4m x 2.4m opening and integrate with the mine’s existing mobile equipment if necessary.



It’s not just the mining industry that has its eye on the Rail-Veyor® technology. “There are many aggregate companies that see the value our system brings to the table,” says Pat Fantin, VP of Technical Services, Rail-Veyor®.



“The multiple dump loop configurations offer so many site-specific ways to apply the Rail-Veyor® technology and its ability to adapt to any application is self-evident,” says Mike Vanderhoof, Superintendant of Mine Development, Vale



For more information visit http://www.rail-veyor.com, where information about the Rail-Veyor System can be viewed along with articles and an informative video on Vale installation. Rail-Veyor, conventional conveyor, truck haulage, rail haulage comparison are available on: http://www.railveyor.com/competitive-advantage/. Furthermore to get information on Rail-Veyor specification, visit: http://www.railveyor.com/general-specifications/. Downloadable Electronic Brochures are also available on the website.



Media Contact:

Rail-Veyor Technologies Global Inc

Dawn Larsen, dlarsen@navigatormarketing.ca

705.918-2090

Rail-Veyor® head office: 129 Fielding Road, Lively, ON, P3Y 1L7