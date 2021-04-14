Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market Analysis, Growth, Trends, by 2024; New TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Market

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- Global Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market: Snapshot

The growth of the global market for bulk material handling products and technologies heavily relies on the rising industrial infrastructure and the movement in the construction sector, especially in the emerging economies. The increase in the automation in the manufacturing industry and the advent of the mass production methodology and the assembly line concept have been acting as the key driving factor behind this surge in this market in the recent times.



Furthermore, the rise in mining activities, progress in the agriculture industry, and the innovations and advancements in bulk material handling products and technologies are likely to propel this market over the forthcoming years.



The global market for bulk material handling products and technologies offered an opportunity worth US$58.86 bn in 2015. Analysts project this market to expand at a CAGR of 1.30% between 2016 and 2024 and reach a value of US$65.74 bn by the end of 2024.



Europe to Retain its Dominance Through 2024

The worldwide bulk material handling products and technologies market is spread across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World that includes the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Europe has been holding the lead in this market for quite some time and is expected to retain it over the next few years. In 2015, the Europe market for bulk material handling products and technologies accounted for a share of 34.4% in the overall market.



Germany, among all the European markets, has surfaced as the most attractive market for bulk material handling products and technologies. The increasing demand for industrial automation, which require extensive usage of bulk material handling equipment, rise in mass production methods, such as assembly line production, and the growing need for bulk equipment in the construction industry has boosted this domestic market substantially.



Among other regional markets, Asia Pacific is demonstrating signs of strong growth in the near future. The Asia Pacific market for bulk material handling products and technologies is largely acquired by China, which is one of the most prominent domestic bulk material handling products and technologies market across the world. Researchers expect the china market to expand considerably in the years to come and have a significant impact on the Asia Pacific market. The market in North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to experience sluggish rise over the forthcoming years.



Mining Industry to Remain Key End User of Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies

The chemical, construction, food and beverages, energy, mining, oil and gas, metals, pharmaceuticals, and the plastics industries are the key end users of bulk material handling products and technologies across the world. The demand for these products and technologies has been most prominent from the mining industry, which has been closely followed by the construction and the chemical industries. According to analysts, the scenario is likely to remain so in the near future.



Metso Corp., TRF Ltd., Tenova S.p.A, ThyssenKrupp AG, SENET, Voith GmbH, and FLSmidth & Co. are some of the prominent players in the global market for bulk material handling products and technologies.



