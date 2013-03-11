Bulk Material Haulage Solution by Rail-Veyor Leading the Way

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- The increased demand for minerals has forced the mining industry to go deeper in search of various minerals, the deeper they go the more dangerous and harder it is to bring minerals up from the depths of the Earth. Technological advancements is the way to make this process safer and much more effective. Conventionally, this process is done by truck haulage, rail haulage or conveyors. These methods either are not automated, have high labor costs, high equipment maintenance costs and need wider and taller tunnels for accessibility.



Rail-Veyor Technologies Global has built a much more efficient, greener and automated system that combines all the positive features of other bulk material haulage methods for underground or surface applications. Rail-Veyor is an electrical powered, remotely operated through a control center, light rail track with one or more trains that provides a bulk material haulage solution for underground and surface mining and for the aggregate industry. The trains are made up of a series of two wheeled low profile rail cars. These trains can travel up to 8 m/sec (18 mph) per second moreover the Rail-veyer system is capable of multiple speeds on the same circuits. The Rail-Veyor system can climb inclines up to 20 percent, with a turning radius of 30 m (98 feet) which means it has greater maneuverability and flexibility in different terrains and tight spaces decreasing the need to put miners in danger. An important feature of the Rail-Veyor is the minimal environmental impact compared to the other methods that run on diesel fuel.



Mining companies like Vale’s Copper Cliff mine in Sudbury that have already installed the Rail-Veyor bulk material haulage system expect to boost production as much as 150 percent and confirm that the Rail-Veyor has greatly reduced the time it takes to develop dig their mine at the 114 Ore Body in Sudbury. The easy maintenance of Rail-Veyor is due to the off- the- shelf components that are easily available and can be replaced quickly due to the simplicity of the drive system. There is no direct operator control required. The system can be remotely and controlled by a mobile tablet or a remote control panel. The bulk material haulage system is operated by pair of remote drive stations, GPS and motion sensors. They have the capability of accelerating train from dead stop to 8 m/sec (18 mph) in a matter of seconds.



For more information visit www.rail-veyor.com, where information about the Rail-Veyor System can be viewed along with articles and an informative video on Vale underground mine installation. View how Rail-Veyor compares to conventional conveyor, truck haulage and, rail haulage at: http://www.railveyor.com/competitive-advantage/. Furthermore to get information on Rail-Veyor specifications, visit: http://www.railveyor.com/general-specifications/. Downloadable Electronic Brochures are also available on the website.



