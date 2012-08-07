Bulk Purchase Discount Offer Aimed at Logistics Firms Launched by Telcodepot.com

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Business VoIP solution provider TelcoDepot.com recently announced that it is now offering a special bulk purchase discount offer for logistics firms that will enable them access essential phone systems, VoIP equipment/VoIP service plans, networking/cabling/video surveillance solutions and more from TelcoDepot.com at specially discounted rates. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories (such as phone headset units and more) and VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading phone system equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



Obviously the work of logistics firms is very important and it is no wonder therefore that they find no problem getting clients - the problem is how to coordinate better when they take on an increasing number of clients. Multi-tasking cannot be avoided in this industry and success will depend on their ability to simultaneously coordinate multiple non-parallel projects with fixed resources and deadlines, and a critical key to success in this area is effective communication.



Mobile units and operating bases need to be in proper and effective communication throughout the duration of concurrent projects. This requires communication systems to be constantly online and available over long distances (often inter-continental). This means that in addition to traditional business phone systems for internal communications, logistics firms may also require rugged, real-time high-performance VoIP or satellite based communications to be deployed for external off base communications.



With the increase in scale and complexity of communications comes a natural increase in acquisition/setup/installation, training, administration and maintenance costs, as well as an increase in operating risk - expert assistance should therefore be employed at every stage of the process to critically reduce risk and provide optimal selection of communications components, and a least-cost communications strategy that generates best results while keeping cost and risk at a minimum.



"TelcoDepot.com now provides logistics firms with leading business VoIP phone systems, VoIP technology and hosted service plans, fax and conferencing equipment, office productivity (and CRM) tools, access control/surveillance systems, technical support and more at special discount rates for bulk purchases, allowing them to access vital communications tools and productivity equipment for all their internal and external communications needs while keeping risk and cost at a minimum," says Yaron Ram, a TelcoDepot.com principal.



