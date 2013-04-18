Bulk Reef Supply Introduces Fauna Marin Products for Healthy Saltwater Aquariums

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Fauna Marin is now offering over forty high quality items to keep saltwater aquariums thriving. Coral growing in an aquarium is an exciting hobby and for those passionate enough to create a whole ecosystem in microcosm, the hobby provides incredible results. Bulk Reef Supply now sells several product lines from Fauna Marin to keep saltwater aquariums healthy, colorful and growing. Fauna Marin, a trusted reef supplier from Germany, produces solutions that work on a systemic level within the reef tank.



Fauna Marin Saltwater Aquarium Additives are designed to provide the precise and optimal balance of minerals while processing organic waste and maintaining pH and nitrite levels in the water, providing the ideal conditions for coral growth.



Fauna Marin Fish Foods have been created to provide the right nutrients for fish and shrimp in a tank. Each Fauna Marin product is made to be most like the food that clownfish, shrimp and other ornamental fish would find in natural seawater.



Ryan Batcheller, President of Bulk Reef Supply, explained, “At Bulk Reef Supply we are always looking to expand the selection of outstanding products we carry. By bringing in Fauna Marin, we can provide our customers more choices when it comes to Two Part dosing, trace elements and color enhancers as well as fish and coral food so that coral aquariums can survive and thrive in the ideal conditions for their delicate existence.”



About Bulk Reef Supply

Bulk Reef Supply wants to make reefing fun and easy. The company opened in 2007 with Reef Chili – an all-in-one coral food. Today, Bulk Reef Supply carries over 80 brands of quality saltwater aquarium products including their own line of BRS Brand aquarium supplements and filter media, Reverse Osmosis and Deionization Systems, Reactors and Dosing Pumps. Along with their selection of carefully chosen products, they offer bulk prices on many of the items, personal service from people who know reefing, free shipping on orders over $175 and continuing education and product information through BRSTV. For more information, please visit: http://www.bulkreefsupply.com/