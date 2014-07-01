Bulk Reef Supply Launches New and Unique Range of Aquarium Protein Skimmers

Golden Valley, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Protein skimmers are used to remove organic particulates from water sources, and are most commonly found in aquariums. For aquarium owners, a protein skimmer is essential to maintaining the delicate balance of the water, keeping fish alive and healthy. Bulk Reef Supply specializes in high quality products that enable aquarium enthusiasts to create and cultivate the perfect conditions for life to flourish. Their latest expansion has included a new range of Skimz protein skimmers with innovative features and unbeatable build quality, all while maintaining excellent value.



The new Skimz protein skimmers come in a range of unique designs with standard external and internal configurations, high performance conical versions and space saving models that reduce the footprint by as much as 25%. All are built from high quality materials.



These models have a unique integrated valve control to fine tune the level of air entering the skimmer, which has been uniquely designed so it’s easy to adjust, and can work for any tank size from 50 to 1,000g. In addition, they have calcium reactors and media reactors that are held to the same high standards.



Ryan, co-founder of Bulk Reef Supply explained, “Bulk Reef Supply is proud to supply products for aquarium owners who want the highest possible quality and value.. When it comes to saltwater aquariums, the water parameters need to be precisely controlled and maintained, and Skimz protein skimmers allow for high-precision control and adjustment for maximum skim collection. With over twenty six different models, we are uniquely placed to provide a solution for everyone.”



About Bulk Reef Supply

Bulk Reef Supply was created in 2007, and has since become the go-to resource for saltwater aquarium supplies and expertise. They stock only the brands and products that they as skilled aquarists use and trust. Furthermore, they innovate new products where none exist to meet their high standards, including Reverse Osmosis/Deionization Systems, Aquarium Supplements like Calcium Chloride, Alkalinity and Magnesium, ROX 0.8 Carbon and more. For more information please visit: http://www.bulkreefsupply.com/