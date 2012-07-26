Bulldog Bag Ltd. Adds Several New Product Offerings

Richmond, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2012 -- Custom bag manufacturer Bulldog Bag Ltd. has recently added several innovative products to its wide list of wholesale bag, wrap and cover product offerings. Bulldog Bag Ltd. custom manufactures a full line of paper bags, polyethylene/plastic bags and industrial bags as well as lumber wrap, industrial covers and elastic film for the packaging needs of highly diverse industries and manufacturers.



Since 1964, hundreds of manufacturers have relied on Bulldog Bag Ltd. to provide high quality custom packaging for their product lines. The leading wholesale bag, wrap and cover product manufacturer has recently added Hi Resolution printed stand-up pouch bags with re-sealable features as well as 40” O.D plastic rollstock for automated filling and bagging machines along with several other innovative products to its offerings. “Companies around the world rely on us for innovative packaging that protects their products and represents their brands in the best way possible,” said a Bulldog Bag spokesperson. “Consequently, we are always striving to create new product offerings and product improvements that meet their evolving needs.”



The diverse needs of their customer has driven Bulldog Bag to be the only manufacturer—and on of only a handful in the world—that makes a complete line of wholesale paper bags, plastic bags, multi-wall bags, lumber wrap and industrial covers. This commitment has meant constantly upgrading their equipment, developing new processes and designs, acquiring or adapting new technology, hiring talented people and expanding their facility. Today, the manufacturer has a 120,000 sq. ft. facility, more than 150 skilled workers and craftsmen and more than a dozen state-of-the-art machines.



Bulldog Bag Ltd. has invested heavily in state-of-the-art printing, design, and converting equipment to make sure that every bag, lumber wrap, pallet wrap or industrial cover exceeds each client’s requirements for strength, integrity, style, and color. Their dedicated in-house art department can provide the best lead-time in the bag manufacturing industry and their proven printing expertise means that the quality images they put on a bag, wrap, or cover will convey the quality of what is inside. “By constantly improving our knowledge, product selection, and technology, we have proven to our hundreds of customers that we can always deliver custom solutions of unsurpassed quality and unprecedented speed so that they get what they need when they need it,” said the spokesperson. For more information, please visit http://bulldogbag.com/



About Bulldog Bag Ltd.

Bulldog Bag Ltd. offers a full line of paper bags, polyethylene/plastic bags and industrial bags as well as lumber wrap, industrial covers and elastic film in the widest possible range of choices to meet any packaging need. Their state-of-the-art printing, design, and converting equipment ensures that each bag, lumber wrap, pallet wrap or industrial cover exceeds the customer’s requirements for strength, integrity, style, and color. Bulldog Bag strives to be the single-vendor solution to each customer’s packaging needs.