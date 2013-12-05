Bulldog Media, a Fast Growing SEO Company Based in Essex Acquires Several New Contracts

Southend-on-Sea, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- The way we look for businesses has changed compared to 20 years ago, Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) should be an integral part of any businesses marketing strategy. Bulldog Media is a digital marketing agency that offers web design, social media marketing and SEO services.



Bulldog says, “companies who ignore digital marketing will gradually find that their competitors, who aren't, will become more market dominant. Standing still is not enough in this fast moving business area and if a firm is not going forward, they will inevitably be going backwards.”



The company is managed by a specialist in B2B marketing and digital media, Gareth Bull. When Gareth is not in the office or networking with local businesses he says you will probably find him on an Essex golf course.



Over the past few weeks Bulldog have announced several new SEO contracts, the agency is pleased to now be working with the below clients:



ARC Systems, located in Basildon ARC Systems are a extremely well established Essex company that has been providing IT support for the Essex are since 1992. For more information about ARC visit their website, www.arcsystems.co.uk.



Pragmatic Compliance (PCS) describe themselves as a company “run by two experienced compliance professionals who have each had decades of experience in finding sensible, cost effective, workable solutions, often supplied as a fixed price offering”. For more details on Pragmatic Compliance visit their site, pragmaticsolutions.co.uk



My Personalised Clothing are an online clothing designer who supply printed & embroidered clothing. The company say “My Personalised Clothing Limited is a market leader in personalised clothing & promotional wear. Using Embroidery and over four separate printing techniques for your needs.” The My Personalised Clothing website can be found at mypersonalisedclothing.co.uk.



Bulldog say that although they offer affordable rates they aim to maximise the online presence of all their clients, to learn more about the agency and the services they offer visit bulldogsocialmedia.co.uk