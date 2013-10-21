Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Bulletproof Security Glass Market in China 2012 - 2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Bulletproof Security Glass market in China to grow at a CAGR of 16.71 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand from the Financial Services industry. The Bulletproof Security Glass market in China has also been witnessing the increasing demand for one-way bulletproof security glass. However, the high cost of bulletproof security glass could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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TechNavio's report, Bulletproof Security Glass Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the Bulletproof Security Glass market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., China Specialty Glass AG, Guardian Industries Corp., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., and Saint-Gobain S.A.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., China Glass Holdings Ltd., Guangzhou Baolong Bulletproof Vehicle Co. Ltd., Guangzhou Sky Tiger Tempered Glass Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Yongxiang Glass Co., Nanjing Xinfurui Glass Industy Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., Qufu Shenglu Bulletproof Glass Engineering Co. Ltd., Rizhao Huaye Glass Co. Ltd., and Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Application



8. Market Segmentation by End-users



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



11. Drivers and their Impact



12. Market Challenges



13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



14. Market Trends



15. Trends and their Impact



16. Vendor Landscape



17. Key Vendor Analysis



18. Other Reports in this Series



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