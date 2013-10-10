Bullish and Bearish Momentum - Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU), Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN)



Broadcom Corporation (NASDAQ:BRCM) increased +0.29% and closed at $26.15 on a traded volume of 5.98 million shares, in comparison to 9.29 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -19.49%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $15.14 billion and its total outstanding shares are 579.00 million. Broadcom Corporation provides semiconductor solutions for wired and wireless communications. Its products offer voice, video, data, and multimedia connectivity in the home, office, and mobile environments.



For How Long BRCM will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) soared +2.12% and closed at $114.59 on a traded volume of 5.82 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.60 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +1.09%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $110.15 and $115.23.



Costco Wholesale Corporation engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. Its product categories include candy, snack foods, tobacco, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning and institutional supplies.



Will COST Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) dropped -1.49% and closed at $146.54. So far in three months, the stock is up +58.1%. The 52-week range for the stock is $82.98 and $161.48 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $150.97. Its introductory price for the day was $149.97, with the overall traded volume of 5.75 million shares.



Baidu, Inc. provides Chinese language Internet search services. It also offers a Chinese language search platform for businesses to reach their customers. The company provides search products, social products, UGS-based knowledge products, location based products and services, music products, PC client software, mobile realted products and services.



Has BIDU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Ciena Corporation (NASDAQ:CIEN) after opening its trade at the price of $26.08, dropped -1.21% to close at $25.70 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 5.45 million shares, in comparison to 4.34 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $11.95 and $27.66 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $26.75. Ciena Corporation provides communications networking equipment, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, and management of voice, video, and data traffic worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy CIEN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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