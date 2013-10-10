Bullish & Bearish Runners - Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)



Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) increased +0.20% and closed at $44.88 on a traded volume of 3.82 million shares, in comparison to 3.72 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over +49.85%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $16.03 billion and its total outstanding shares are 357.06 million. Seagate Technology Public Limited Company designs, manufactures, and sells electronic data storage products. The company offers hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, and solid state drives, which are designed for enterprise servers, mainframes, and workstations.



Will STX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) plunged -3.35% and closed at $65.00 on a traded volume of 3.82 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.02 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +9.36%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $65.00 and $69.20.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes biopharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally.



Has BMRN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) jumped +0.14% and closed at $36.63. So far in three months, the stock is up /down +15.66%. The 52-week range for the stock is $20.57 and $39.46 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $36.94. Its introductory price for the day was $36.08, with the overall traded volume of 3.78 million shares.



NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It provides integrated circuits (ICs) and discrete semiconductors.



For How Long NXPI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) after opening its trade at the price of $27.27, dropped -1.94% to close at $26.74 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.78 million shares, in comparison to 2.74 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.90 and $29.48 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.58. SunPower Corporation, an integrated solar products and solutions company, designs, manufactures, and delivers solar electric systems for residential, commercial, and utility-scale power plant customers worldwide.



Will SPWR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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