Bulls and Bears - BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY), VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF).



BG Group plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:BRGYY) ended lower -0.41% and complete the day at $19.25. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 124,241. After opening at $19.54, the stock hit as high as $19.54. However, it traded between $15.57 and $21.88 over the last twelve months.



BG Group plc operates as an integrated natural gas company worldwide. The company?s Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, production, liquefaction, and marketing of hydrocarbons with a focus on natural gas.



Has BRGYY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



VIRTUAL PIGGY, INC.(OTCBB:VPIG) closed yesterday at $1.53, a -4.38% decrease. Around 322,243 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 91,563 shares. The company is now valued at around $178.16 million.



Virtual Piggy, Inc. operates as a technology company that delivers an online ecommerce solution in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving online



Has VPIG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) moved -0.51 percent lower at $15.64 and traded between $15.58 and $15.70 after opening the day at $15.70. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.11%, which stands at -0.45% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 16.8%.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea



Why Should Investors Buy DANOY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PLC Systems Inc.(OTCMKTS:PLCSF) shares fall, losing -8.82 percent to close at $0.0620. The stock is down around -65.57% this year and -65.57% for the last 12 months. Around 6.40 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 904,856 shares.



PLC Systems Inc., a medical device company, provides technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. It offers RenalGuard, a real-time automated measurement and matched fluid replacement device that is designed to reduce the potentially toxic effects that contrast media can have on the kidneys when it is administered to high-risk patients during certain medical imaging procedures.



Will PLCSF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/