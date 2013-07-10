Bulls and Bears Under Consideration: 22nd Century Group Inc, Save the World Air Inc, Searchlight Minerals Corp., Applied DNA Sciences Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: 22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH), Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN)



22nd Century Group Inc (OTCBB:XXII) declined -6.35%, trading on 273,819 shares to end the trade at $1.18. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.15 and was moved to maximum level of $1.30.The stock changed hands in a range of $1.11 to $1.30, bringing its market capitalization at about $45.15 million. 22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction and smoking cessation products produced from modifying the nicotine content in tobacco plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding.



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) added 4.63% to complete the trading session at $1.13 with a total volume of 288,062 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 126,430 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.41 and above $1.92.It floated in a range of $1.06 to $1.24 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.20.Its market capitalization now moved to about $162.34 million. Save The World Air, Inc., a development stage enterprise, engages in designing, licensing, and developing products to commercialize energy efficient technologies. It offers energy efficiency technologies that assist in meeting global energy demands, improving the economics of oil extraction and transport, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) added 25.53% and was in a range of $0.49-$0.67 before closing at $0.590. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.21 and $1.11 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 482,543 shares versus an average volume of 91,053 shares. Searchlight Minerals Corp. (SRCH) announced that it has successfully run its pilot autoclave on slag material taken from the Clarkdale Slag Project and furthermore, the results of the latest test confirmed gold in hand from fire assay.



Applied DNA Sciences Inc (OTCBB:APDN) declined -2.78% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $119.42 million. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 1.63 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 2.18 million shares. The share price after opening at $0.18 made a high of $0.18 and hovered above $0.17 to end the day at $0.175. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. provides botanical-DNA based security and authentication solutions in Europe and the United States. The company offers SigNature DNA markers for embedding into a range of products, including various inks, dyes, textile treatments.



