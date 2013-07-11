Bulls and Bears Under Consideration: Cellceutix Corp, Affymax, Inc., Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC, Brazil Minerals Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY), Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (OTCMKTS:MMAB), Brazil Minerals Inc (OTCBB:BMIX)



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) gained 7.19% recently, while trading on 165,503 shares, at the price of $1.79 The stock changed hands in a range of $1.66 to $1.79 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $166.78 million. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.50 and was moved to the maximum level of $2.47. Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



Affymax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFFY) added 2.06% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.990 with a total volume of 221,029 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 4.33 million shares. It floated in a range of $0.97 to $0.99 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 1.28. Its market capitalization now moved to about $37.11 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.78 or above $27.74. Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious and life-threatening illnesses.



Municipal Mortgage & Equity, LLC (OTCMKTS:MMAB) recently recorded a fall of -2.48% and was moving within a range of $1.55-$1.65, its current trading price is $1.57. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 87,037shares, versus an average volume of 174,973 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.20 and $1.71 was the best price. Municipal Mortgage and Equity, LLC makes and manages debt and equity investments collateralized by affordable housing. It primarily owns and manages tax-exempt bonds collateralized by affordable multifamily rental properties in the United States.



Brazil Minerals Inc (OTCBB:BMIX) declined -19.61% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $18.10 million. The share price, after opening at $0.25, hit a high of $0.26 and hovered above $0.18, while its recent trading price was $0.205. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 782,460 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 767,180 shares. Brazil Minerals, Inc. owns participation in a diamond producing reserve in Brazil. It also focuses on researching on a gold area. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.



