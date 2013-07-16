Bulls and Bears Under Consideration: North American Oil & Gas Corp, Aristocrat Group Corp, BlueFire Equipment Corp, Amplitech Group Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), Aristocrat Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ASCC), BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR), Amplitech Group Inc (OTCBB:AMPG)



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) gained 7% recently, while trading on 210,440 shares at the price of $1.07. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.25 and was moved to its maximum level of $1.14.The stock changed hands in a range of $0.93 to $1.08, bringing its market capitalization at about $64.33 million. North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



Aristocrat Group Corp (OTCMKTS:ASCC) declined -2.95% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.395 with a total volume of 254,230 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 534,910 shares. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.21 and above $2.20.It floated in a range of $0.35 to $0.41.Its market capitalization now moved to about $24.59 million. Aristocrat Group Corp., a development stage company, focuses on identifying and promoting unique brands that have a mass market appeal across a diverse demographic.



BlueFire Equipment Corp (OTCMKTS:BLFR) recently recorded a fall of -10% and was moving within a range of $0.42-$0.60. Its current trading price is $0.540. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.32 and $0.65 was the best price. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 165,940 shares, versus an average volume of 148,296 shares. Blue Fire Equipment Corp. designs and manufactures proprietary drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases various sizes of polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies. Blue Fire Equipment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.



Amplitech Group Inc (OTCBB:AMPG) added 46.15% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $11.40 million. The total number of shares that changed hands during the current session up till now was 243,275 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 1,253 shares. The share price after opening at $0.41 made a high of $0.60 and hovered above $0.41, while its recent trading price was $0.570. AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers in the United States and internationally. Its products comprise radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out certain frequencies in communication systems.



