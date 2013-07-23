Bulls and Bears Under Consideration: Tengion, Inc., Soligenix Inc, PETRO RIVER OIL CORP, Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGN), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX), PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC), Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB:UBIQ)



Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGN) declined -9.84%, trading on 254,756 shares to end the trade at $1.10. The stock changed hands in a range of $1.00 to $1.27, bringing its market capitalization at about $3.75 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.26 and was moved to maximum level of $3.40. Tengion, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a range of neo-organs or products composed of living cells with or without synthetic or natural materials that are implanted or injected into the body to engraft into, regenerate, or replace a damaged tissue or organ.



Will TNGN Bounce Back After yesterday’s Sharp Sell off? Find Out Here



Soligenix Inc (OTCBB:SNGX) added 12.59% to complete the trading session at $1.61 with a total volume of 187,785 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 131,120 shares. It floated in a range of $1.43 to $1.65 during last trading session with a beta value of 0.80. Its market capitalization now moved to about $18 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.30 and above $2.13. Soligenix, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing products to treat life-threatening side effects of cancer treatments and serious gastrointestinal diseases, and vaccines for certain bioterrorism agents. The company focuses on two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccine/Biodefense.



Will SNGX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PETRO RIVER OIL CORP (OTCBB:PTRC) recorded a fall of -11.11% and was in a range of $0.26-$0.35 before closing at $0.289. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 982,430 shares versus an average volume of 226,717 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.01 and $0.56 was the best price. Petro River Oil, LLC engages in the production of oil. It focuses on liquid rich assets in the Southeast Kansas region of the Mississippi Lime. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in the United States.



Is it the Right to Grab PTRC after the Recent Slump? Get Free Trend Analysis Here



Ubiquity Broadcasting Corp (OTCBB:UBIQ) added 5.18% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $113.88 million. The share price after opening at $9.90 made a high of $10.15 and hovered above $9.90 to end the day at $10.15. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 28,276 shares as compared to average trading volume of 19,012 shares. Ubiquity Broadcasting Corporation, a multimedia company, focuses on the intersection of cloud-based cross platform applications synchronized across all screens for enhancing the digital lifestyle. The company is based in Irvine, California.



Why Should Investors Buy UBIQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/