Bully Terminator Program Offers 30 Day Free Trial to Prospective Clients

Ocean Springs, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- Foster’s Mixed Martial Arts in Ocean Spring, MS offers a one of a kind stop bullying training program. The studios goal is to stop bullying in Ocean Springs, Mississippi by transforming each student in as little as 30 days. Founder Jay Foster was once bullied as child and is aware of the many dangers of bullying in today’s society. As a result he created the Anti-Bully Terminator Program.



The program is designed for children who are being bullied. Through this program students will learn how to use simple methods and techniques to stop bullies from hurting them without hurting themselves or the bully. The program has been highly successful and helping to stop bullying in Biloxi, Mississippi. For now, enrollees can take advantage of the 30-day free trial of the Anti-Bully Terminator Program.



In addition to trying the Anti-Bully Terminator Program for free for 30-days, Foster’s MMA also offers a private lesson with Jay Foster. Registrants that visit the website to sign up will also receive the free book penned by Jay Foster titled How to Stop Bullies in Mississippi. Space is limited in this exclusive program. Parent’s interested in helping their child stop being bullied and to help stop bullies in St. Martin, Mississippi are encouraged to enroll promptly. Foster guarantees that the Anti-Bully Terminator Program will stop your child from being bullied or the program is absolutely free and he will continue to teach the child until bullying in his life stops.



About Foster’s Mixed Martial Arts:



Jay Foster founded Foster’s Mixed Martial Arts in Ocean Springs, Mississippi. The studio focuses on improving student techniques in the MMA practice. In addition to the many program offered by the company there is the highly-respected Bully Terminator Program. More information is available at http://www.mississippibjj.com/blog/anti-bully-terminator-program/#. For more information the Bully Terminator Program or Foster’s Mixed Martial Arts, contact Jay Foster via email at jay@mississippibjj.com or phone at (228) 872- 6000.