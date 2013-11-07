Bumper Bucks Launches "Get Paid to Drive" in Denver Colorado

Avon, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Bumper Bucks is a car advertising company. Bumper Bucks pays any car owner for placing stickers on their commuter vehicle bumper. Complete the free sign up, choose stickers and receive stickers within 3-4 days. Any commuter vehicle in Colorado is eligible, for a limited time. The Bumper Bucks “Get paid to drive” campaign started on November 6th, 2013. Visit http://www.bumper-bucks.com to learn more.



Advertising on cars is not a new idea. It has been around since the beginning of the automobile. Bumper Bucks revives an old idea with new technology. Nascar is inundated with car advertising . Every square inch of the driver and car is covered. Some business owners have an advertisement for their own company on their car, why not have other cars with their advertisement as well. What if some of that advertising money was directed back? Just for putting advertising on a car...



Bumper Bucks stickers are equipped with special QR codes (a smartphone scannable code) which can immediately direct people to a business website, Facebook, or special promotions.



Bumper Bucks also makes it easy to support causes through Groups. 100% of the money earned can be gathered for any Group. From little Jimi’s Ski Club, to Susie’s dance class, to Dad’s Golf Club, to the PTA, to The Red Cross Relief Fund. Giving to any cause is easy with Bumper Bucks, simply put bumper sticker advertising on a car and drive dollars to a good cause.



For more info, visit http://bumper-bucks.com to view stickers and register for free as a car owner.



About Bumper Bucks

Bumper Bucks was created by local Colorado entrepreneurs, Erik VanWagenen and Ryan Iguchi. They created Bumper Bucks because they wanted a more organic form of advertisement where everyone benefits.



Media Contact:

Erik Vanwagenen

(970) 306-5662

erik@bumper-bucks.com



Ryan Iguchi

(855) 44-BUCKS

ryan@bumper-bucks.com

PO Box 4734

Avon, CO