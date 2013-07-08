Bundanoon Lodge Launches Its New Wedding Services

Bundanoon, New South Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Bundanoon lodge is already a well reputed accommodation bowral provider in the southern highlands. They are not only known for their ambiance but also the quality and variety in their services. The CEO of the lodge recently announced the launch of wedding services along with the variety of services that it is already catering. This news was announced at the special party thrown by the owners for the celebration of their success which was attended by some of the biggest names of the industry. If you rely on the internal sources, the major reason behind the launch is that the company is trying to get higher customer satisfaction.



The company is planning to open its services from the next week of July which has already brought smiles on the faces of young couples who have been looking for an exciting place to get married. Bundanoon lodge has always catered the best accommodation services in the highlands. Their latest ventures were the motel bowral which has already received a huge appraisal by the people. Keeping in mind the quality that it offers, the managing director of the company has revealed some of the most exciting services that will be offered to the newly wed couples. As this service is being launched for the first time, the CEO has also announced an additional discount of 15% for their customers. A wedding at bowral is supposed to mean a high sophisticated marriage which will involve huge luxurious services for the guests and this made sure by the service team. The managing director was eager to reveal the fact that “no matter how many services we cater, we’ll never compromise on the quality”.



The major attraction of this new service is that a customer can easily get it customized according to his wishes. Tailored services have always been the attraction of accommodation Southern highlands and this new service is not an exception. If you believe the internal sources, it is said that the company is trying to expand itself by launching the new services. An expert staff has been prepared to cater the weddings. Previously the company has launched a pet friendly accommodation to sooth its customers who prefer traveling with their pets. Customer satisfaction is the motto of the company and it has been continuously striving to achieve it by providing quality services.



When asked about the future of the company, the managing director was quick to say that they have been looking forward to increase the customer satisfaction of their clients by improving the quality of services that they provide. The company is also eager to upgrade its existing services and launch newer services to cater their visitors with more comfort. Bundanoon lodge has made a name for itself in the hospitality industry which is maintained by the quality services that it provides.



About SEO Consultant

SEO Consultant India is the leading search engine optimization firm offering customers an array of high end digital marketing solutions over various web platforms for helping them achieve a great online presence for earning the maximum revenue.