Bundanoonlodge.com.au with Its Beautiful Location and Luxury Facilities Arranged for an Event to Keep Its Clients Updated About The. Various Benefits They Can Reap During Their Stay at the Hotel

Bundanoon, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Being a leading name among the cozy NSW lodges, Bundanoon Lodge offers a homely ambiance and friendly staff for the guests to have a relaxing holiday enjoyment at Bundanoon. The beautiful village of Bundanoon located at few hours drive from Sydney is the ideal destination for the nature and adventure lovers who want to spend some quiet time away from the hectic office schedules. Bundanoon, located at the end of the Great Morton National Park, features numerous places for interesting bike trips. Some of the interesting locations are Mittagong or the Little Mountain, and the Mount Gibraltar. Having the huge and sprawling Mount Gibraltar Reserve, the Mt. Gibraltar is one of the adored locations for the adventure enthusiasts looking for hiking and biking experiences. The Lake Alexandra at the entrance of Mittagong is an idea picnic spot. For a glimpse of the NSW breweries, the Old Hume Highway is the ideal location.



Mentioning about the adventure tour packages, the hotel management spoke briefly about the various bike rides Southern Highlands is famous for. The rough sandstone cliffs; forest valleys; and countless rivers, in Morton National Park add to the enjoyments of the biking enthusiasts. Being among the largest parks in NSW, Morton National Park is the ideal nature lovers'. Paradise replete with countless adventure opportunities. Featuring 14 different walking levels ranging from the easier trails to the challenging ones, this park is equally adored by the hiking experts. Bundanoon village, in fact, plays host to the grand cycling event, the Highland Fling Mountain Bike Marathon. This lodge in Bundanoon offers some of the best holiday packages for trekking, hiking and mountaineering tours. Discussing about Bed & Breakfast Bowral was mentioned as one of the beautiful towns located close to Bundanoon and the guests can easily take short trips to Bowral at their Leisure hours.



Luxury accommodation Bowral was another point of focus in the event. Speaking of luxury accommodation, the hotel management mentioned the homely ambiance and cozy interiors that are apt for the weekend tourists as well as for the groups aiming to organize a grand garden wedding in Bundanoon. Speaking of the nearby attractions and destinations, and the impressive golf holidays Mossvale was mentioned as a beautiful village with picturesque locations and historic buildings. Placed to the south west part of Sydney, Mossvale with green hills and beautiful gardens, golf course and beautiful locations like Cecil Hoskins Nature Reserve, Moss Vale Golf Club, and Fairy Bower Falls, is the ideal location for nature lovers. Further the hotel executives mentioned that the clients can check the hotel website and make their bookings accordingly. This pet friendly hotel offers separate facilities for pets and let's their guests enjoy a relaxing vacation while their pets are being taken care of by the hotel staff.