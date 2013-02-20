Bungalo Wen Bios Announces New Website

Moletai, Lituanie -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- Bungalo wen bios launched a new website today; where one can buy beautiful Garden sheds, wooden garages, campsite homes and wooden chalet bungalows.



Visitors to Bungalow en bios’ new website will be able to see the pictures model homes and information related each of that house including type of wood used, cost, size, delivery options and so on.



Campsite living and mobile homes are becoming the best way to stay connected with loved ones. People who don’t like traveling but interested to spend time with family or friends are choosing campsite homes.



There are many options available for the people who interested in buying campsite homes; few of them include garden sheds, wooden garages, wooden chalet bungalows and so on. Though there are many manufacturers available but not all of them use wood from traceable proviens certified forests. So, the buyers should be vigilant about the quality of these homes. Some of the



Manufacturers also offer guarantee up to 10 years along with features like free shipping and free installation.



Bungalo wen bios are one of the leading manufactures and merchants of campsite homes in Europe especially in France. One can see the model homes from their website and pay using a highly secured payment gateway.



Bungalo wen bios store is located at Baily courouble, rue ZAC, Houplines, 59116, France and their factory is situated at Levaniskiai, 33106 Moletai, Lituanie. Interested parties can contact them on their phone line +33 1 76 77 39 61 or e-mail them info@chaletdejardin.fr as well.



