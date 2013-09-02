Bungee Jumping - A Word Full of Enthusiasm and Joy

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- The buzz of the adrenalin running throughout the body, the unique mixture of excitement and fear is what makes bungee jumping such an interesting and thrilling sport. While some people might think of bungee jumping as an insane activity, but of course tying a rope around one’s feet and jumping off a cliff or the edge of a bridge is a very irrational and illogical way of having fun, yet it is the exact feeling of danger and overcoming one’s fears that makes bungee jumping a sport favored by many thrill seekers.



Bungee jumping is not actually a dangerous sport the high level of safety equipment, the strict safety measures and standards make bungee jumping a safe activity to indulge in. The bungee cord is an elastic cord that a bungee jumper is tied to the bungee jumpers get their thrill firstly from the free falling sensation and then the re-bond when bungee cord recoils. The whole experience lets the bungee jumper experience sense a feeling of freedom and excitement. Up till 20 years ago no one had not even heard of the term “Bungee Jumping”, thus it is a relatively new sport yet it is one that has gained popularity and fans very quickly. Most people who have tried it would defiantly recommend it to their friends and others people. People who are yet to experience this sport and feel the trill, can learn about bungee jumping on the website: BungeeJumpingGuide.info. This website has been created with the aim of educating people about bungee jumping and all the other factors associated with this trilling sport.



For people who are young a bungee jumping experience might mean serious bragging rights among their friends, because bungee jumping requires its fair share of courage and mental as well as emotional strength. Most people might coward away at the idea of jumping off a cliff, bridge, crane and other high structures. For the extreme thrills seekers bungee jumping can be cranked up a notch, they can attempt to bungee jump from a movable object, such as a hot-air-balloon or helicopter, that has the ability to hover above the ground.



BungeeJumpingGuide.info has all the information about the best locations around the world for bungee jumping, along with the history and the safety aspects of this sport. By going to this website people will be able to learn not only interesting facts about bungee jumping but also figure out if this particular activity is something they would want to try. Bungee jumping is certainly not an activity for everyone but the thrill seekers and adventure lovers can read more about bungee jumping on: http://bungeejumpingguide.info/



Media Contact

Steve Miller

mrianewyork@gmail.com

New York, NY

http://bungeejumpingguide.info/