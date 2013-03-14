BunkBedLand.com Extends Their Range of Quality Bunk Beds Online

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Bunk beds are usually seen as mainly for children, at least in a domestic context. They are fantastic for saving space when two children are sharing a bedroom. However they can also be used for adults in hotels, hostels, or other types of temporary accommodation. Bunk beds are extremely versatile, with many different models available.



One bunk bed related website that is getting a lot of attention recently is BunkBedLand.com, a site selling a wide variety of different bunk beds. BunkBedLand.com has built up a substantial reputation not only for their huge selection of bunk beds but also for their great value prices and fantastic customer service. They recently extended their range for 2013.



BunkBedLand.com is an extremely easy to navigate e-commerce website. The bunk beds are grouped into categories, from small twin over twin bunk beds, to larger twin over full bunk beds and all the way to huge full over full bunk beds. All of the listings on BunkBedLand.com are replete with high quality digital imagery. They are also fully described, with details of dimensions and materials used displayed on the site.



BunkBedLand.com is offering a special deal at the moment where customers are able to obtain free shipping. Beds are delivered within two to three weeks, depending on the delivery address.



A spokesperson for the website said: “Bunk beds are a fantastic way to save space in a home, or temporary accommodation where space is at a premium. Of course one of the most important factors in a bunk bed is the quality of the construction. After all, you have one person sleeping above another so stability and safety is all important. Here at BunkBedLand.com we don’t compromise on build quality. All of our bunk beds are extremely reliable, and comprehensively tested for safety. We make sure that our suppliers only use the highest quality of materials for construction. That means that the beds we sell aren’t just safe, they are also durable and attractive. We have a huge range of different designs of bunk bed to suit every need. Our goal is to be the best bunk bed supplier on the internet, and we believe that with our high quality product range we’ve achieved that.”



