Juni the Wonderbunny: Cutest Bunny eBooks and Blog on the Internet

Juni’s “Eat Your Lettuce” blog is utterly kid-friendly. With over 1,000 postings to date, visitors will get to know this bunnyrific ball of fluff as she hops, flops, climbs, runs, explores and spreads bunny love wherever she goes.



Visitors can also leave messages for Juni the Wonderbunny, and this clever rabbit will read and respond to these messages!



Juni also has two new eBooks out about her bunny adventures. Juni’s new bunnyrific children’s eBooks are: “Eat Your Lettuce” and “Bun on the Run” and they are funny and educational at the same time.



Now that Juni’s eBooks are available on Amazon.com, parents can read Juni the Wonderbunny rhyming stories to their children at bedtime, either on their iPads, other tablets, PCs, Macs, Kindle Fires or iPhones! These are sweet stories about rabbits that also help children understand the responsibilities of owning a pet bunny, and cover such topics as nutrition, grooming, exercising and playful bunny behaviors.



Juni isn’t the Easter Bunny, but children see many bunnies during the holiday season and may want to adopt one. If your child is among those hoping for a bunny this year, start with Juni’s blog and eBooks to familiarize your child with the many joys and responsibilities of being a bunny parent.



Dr. Jan Smith, whose academic specialty is children and television, says these eBooks are perfect for all parents and children who have ever thought about getting a rabbit. The books help children learn about being a responsible bunny parent through “imaginative and vivid storytelling,” she said.



“Parents will enjoy the stories’ expanded vocabulary and the excellent lessons that rabbits can teach people.” And children will just fall in love with Juni!



"Eat Your Lettuce" is the delightful first volume in the new children's eBook series, "The Bunnyrific Adventures of Juni the Wonderbunny." The books in this series are written in charming rhymes and the stories will bring smiles to the faces of children.



This book helps children learn about house rabbits. Readers learn the unique, quirky and surprising behaviors of rabbits. Readers also learn about feeding a rabbit, raising a rabbit, how they exercise, how they play and why they chew on just about anything in sight.



"Bun on the Run" is the very funny second volume in this new children's eBook series. You and your children will hop for joy as you read the second installment about Juni and her hilarious, daily routines of eating, running, hopping, exploring, resting and twirling.



Just published via Amazon.com and Kindle eBooks, “Eat Your Lettuce” and “Bun on the Run,” are some of the best children’s books available on bunny parenting.



Juni has a lot of full color photos on the Amazon.com links to her eBooks. Simply click on them and enjoy the “Look Inside” photos!



For more information, visit Juni’s blog today: Eat Your Lettuce



Juni’s two new Bunnyrific children’s eBooks Links are below:



