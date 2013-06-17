Bunny Sigler Releases New Single “Forgive And Forget” June 11 On All Major Digital Music Platforms

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Grammy and multiplatinum producer/singer/songwriter and recording artist Bunny Sigler has announced plans for his newest single release “Forgive and Forget,” a song written by his longtime friend, manager, business partner and attorney Lloyd Remick, that will be released on all digital music retailers on June 11, 2013. After 40 years of working side by side, Sigler and Remick collaborate for the first time as songwriters to share a story that touches the hearts of many.



“Forgive and Forget” dares to seek its relation to those who have mistakenly experienced a one-time indiscretion, pleading for his love to simply ‘forgive and forget.’ The single will be available on CDBaby.com and iTunes on June 4 and is currently available on Bun-Z Music and Records website at: http://www.bunzmusicandrecords.com.



Four decades later, the two continue to produce music in hopes of inspiring others, but never had Remick proposed the idea of producing his very own song. He came to Sigler with these sorrowful yet beautiful lyrics, and Sigler fell in love with the story. “Forgive and Forget” reaches those who have experienced a one-time infidelity and have from there on out, lived life of regret and pain. This song, and all other songs Remick and Sigler have composed, convey such real-life situations and evoke strong emotion.



“I believe that the music Bunny is singing can help change the world,” said Remick. “I know it might sound a little idealistic, but I believe music has the power to unite us.”



Sigler and Remick aim at providing emotional tales for their audience. In “Forgive and Forget,” they uncover a perspective of the story that has never before been told through song. As for telling real-life stories—this latest single will reveal just that.



About Bunny Sigler

The legendary Walter “Bunny” Sigler is a four-time Grammy award winner and nominee who has been a writer, producer or recording artist on over thirty-six thousand recordings. He has over four decades of multi-gold and platinum recordings both as a recording artist and producer.



Contact: Chip Schutzman

Miles High Productions

chip@mileshighproductions.com

323 806-0400