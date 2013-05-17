Burbank Personal Trainer Announces Affordable Alternative to Private Fitness Training

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Burbank personal trainer Ballistic Body Fitness has recently announced the addition of semi-private training to their list of services offered to clients who train at Burbank Athletic Club.



As the first Burbank personal trainer to offer customized semi-private fitness training, Ballistic Body Fitness is breaking new ground in providing affordable fitness training for residents of Burbank and the surrounding areas.



According to Burbank personal trainer and Ballistic Body Fitness CEO Scott Yonehiro, “I think that pay as you go or drop-in and pay classes are often the right way to go in this tight economic environment. That’s why we developed the Ballistic Body Fitness semi-private training program for our clients and we are thrilled that Burbank Athletic Club is behind us 100% in this effort.” He went on to say, “This program has been very well received and we have been hiring top Burbank personal trainers all month and training them on our system to meet the demand from new clients.”



In this new Ballistic Body Fitness program, clients are guided through a traditional personal training workout in a semi-private environment with up to three people sharing a top Ballistic Body Fitness certified Burbank personal trainer for as little as $25 per session.



According to Ballistic Body Fitness President Chris Lawson, “This really makes it affordable for people to get the quality training they need from a Ballistic Body Fitness certified Burbank personal trainer while making sure they are following proper form, challenging themselves in every workout and most importantly learning how to properly put together a workout so that they can do it by themselves when they are on their own.”



The Ballistic Body Fitness semi-private training sessions are set up like classes so clients can either drop-in at Burbank Athletic Club when they have time or they can plan their weeks around the set semi-private schedule. There are 4 sessions in the morning, 4 sessions in the evening, 4 sessions on Saturday and Sunday, and due to popular demand they will add 3 more sessions in the middle of each weekday for house moms / dads and people who work from home who have more flexible schedules. Each session is a full hour long and is conducted by a top Burbank personal trainer certified by Ballistic Body Fitness.



There are no contracts or commitments and clients can purchase as little as one session at a time or save money by purchasing from a wide selection of Ballistic Body Fitness bundled sessions to save money.



More details on semi-private training from the Ballistic Body Fitness website:



- You are not stuck in a class using the same equipment over and over again so workouts never get stale! You will use the full Burbank Athletic Club facility in each 5-part dynamic Ballistic Body Fitness style workout session.

- Purchase a bundle of sessions and save up to 66% off the cost of traditional private training!

- Learn how to put together an effective workout so you can still get results when you are training on your own.

- This is a small group training session with a maximum of three clients per Ballistic Body Fitness trainer. There is plenty of time and personal attention to make sure that you learn proper form and technique on each piece of equipment.

- Full use of Burbank Athletic Club cardio equipment 1 hour before and 1 hour after scheduled sessions with no added gym membership fees.

- A dynamic motivational environment with your Ballistic Body Fitness trainer and workout partners.

- This is a great way to get strength training, cardiovascular conditioning, core training, calorie burning and flexibility improvement all in one session.

- No long-term contracts, initiation fees or large up-front costs.

- Suitable for beginners, intermediates, advanced fitness levels and ALL ages.

- Morning, mid-day, evening and weekend sessions available.

- You don't have to provide your own training partners, simply drop in anytime you have free time in your schedule and join a Ballistic Body Fitness semi-private session that's waiting for you!

- Here’s your chance to work with a top Ballistic Body Fitness certified Burbank personal trainer for a fraction of the normal price.



About Ballistic Body Fitness

Since 2009 Ballistic Body Fitness has been providing extraordinary fitness transformations for their clients in 90 days or less. They are a Burbank, California based health and fitness company providing private and semi-private personal training services to busy professionals, business owners and parents who want the opportunity to work with a top Burbank personal trainer.



