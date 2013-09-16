Burbank Personal Trainer to Host Charity Boot Camp Fundraiser to Benefit weSPARK

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- On Saturday, September 28th at 8 a.m., Burbank personal training company, Ballistic Body Fitness will throw a charity boot camp fundraiser in order to support weSPARK cancer support center.



The Ballistic Body Fitness (BBF) charity bootcamp fundraiser will be held at Burbank Athletic Club 226 E Palm Ave. Burbank, CA 91501. Registration for the charity boot camp is limited to the first 50 people who sign up and the fee to participate is a minimum suggested donation of $10. Additional donations are certainly welcomed and appreciated as all proceeds are going to benefit weSPARK cancer support center and will be matched 50% by BBF.



When asked about the upcoming charity boot camp event Scott Yonehiro said, “I believe it was Mahatma Gandhi who once said, “The simplest acts of kindness are by far more powerful than a thousand heads bowing in prayer.” The essence of this quote reverberated within the very fiber of my being when my business partner, Chris and I had decided to create a vehicle that would give back to the community and back to people in general.”



He goes on to say, “Hosting a fitness boot camp fundraiser raises awareness of the issues that are going on around us and promotes a healthy mindset that prompts us to take better care of ourselves and the community. We choose to support weSPARK because they are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for cancer patients, along with their families and friends. weSpark provides, free of charge, multiple services designed to heal the mind, body and spirit of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. We at BBF found this cause to be close to our hearts since working with the mind, body, and spirit, is what we do on a daily basis.”



Getting the Burbank community healthy and active is a major priority for Yonehiro, and that’s one of the main reasons why he decided to open Ballistic Body Fitness in the area. He felt that providing high quality semi-private and private personal trainingwas the perfect solution to helping more locals reach their weight loss and fitness goals.



To register for the Ballistic Body Fitness charity boot camp fundraiser, please visit http://ballisticbodyfitnessblog.com/services/charity-bootcamp/



About Ballistic Body Fitness

Since 2009 Ballistic Body Fitness has been providing extraordinary fitness transformations for their clients in 90 days or less. They are a Burbank, California based health and fitness company providing private and semi-private personal training services to busy professionals, business owners and parents.



Voted Best of Yelp: Burbank Personal Trainer .



For Media Contact:

Scott Yonehiro

Burbank, CA

Scott@ballisticbodyfitness.com

http://ballisticbodyfitnessblog.com/